Gwinnett County Public Schools (GCPS) will host an information meeting for families of children with disabilities and/or suspected disabilities on Friday, Dec. 3.
Interested parties can drop in between 9 a.m. and noon at the J. Alvin Wilbanks Instructional Support Center located at 437 Old Peachtree Road NW, in Suwanee. The meeting will take place in the Central Gwinnett Room 2.111 in Building 200.
Attendees to the Child Find meeting will receive information about services available through the school system to support students with disabilities. Child Find works to identify and support students, (ages 3-21), with disabilities who are currently enrolled in private or home school programs in Gwinnett County.
If families are not able to attend the Dec. 3 event and believe they may have a child with a disability who may be eligible for special education services, or if they have questions, they may contact the GCPS Parent Mentors or the Office of Compliance.
Parent Mentors
• Jackie McNair (678 )301-7149
• Dawn Albanese (678) 301-7212
Office of Compliance
• Becca McCleskey (678) 301-7104
