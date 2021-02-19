Gwinnett County Public Schools (GCPS) will host a Transportation Job Fair on Tuesday, February 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m, at the Goodwill of North Georgia Pleasant Hill Career Center, located at 1502 Pleasant Hill Road in Duluth.
Interested individuals are encouraged to attend the job fair to learn more about becoming a school bus driver or bus monitor. Transportation staff will be on-site to answer questions and assist with the application process. Drivers must be a minimum of 21 years old, have a high school diploma or equivalent, and a clean driving record. School bus monitors must be a minimum 18 years and have a high school diploma or equivalent. Masks are required to enter the job fair and must be kept on inside. Temperature checks and wellness checks will be performed prior to admission.
On Wednesday, March 3, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. GCPS staff will be on-site at the Goodwill of North Georgia Spring Back Into Work Job Fair, held at the Gwinnett County Library, located at 4817 Church Street NW, in Lilburn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.