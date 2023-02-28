Gwinnett County Public Schools (GCPS) will host the Spring Career Fair at Gas South Convention Center located at 6400 Sugarloaf Pkwy., in Duluth on March 4 from 8 a.m. to noon. The Gwinnett school system is hiring all staff for the 2023-24 school year including teachers, paraprofessionals, classified Support, substitute teachers, school psychologists, bus drivers, bus monitors, custodians, school nutrition, grounds maintenance, programmer analyst, coordinator of Outlook and email administration, technology support tech, support manager tech support and CTAE (computer, technology and agricultural education).
To register, visit https://data.gwinnett.k12.ga.us/gcpscareerfair.nsf/signUPXPage.xsp
