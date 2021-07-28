The National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC) has named four more members of Gwinnett County Public Schools (GCPS) Class of 2021 as recipients of 2021 National Merit Scholarships financed by U.S. colleges and universities. This brings the total number of GCPS students awarded NMSC College-Sponsored Merit Scholarships to 10. The newly announced winners are:
•Connor G. Burrell (Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology), National Merit University of Alabama Scholarship. Probable career field: Economics.
•Veronica N. Roberson (Lanier High School), National Merit University of Southern California Scholarship, Probable career field: Mechanical Engineering.
•Havishkrit Arya (Parkview High School), National Merit UAB Scholarship. Probable career field: Surgical Medicine.
•Anna M. Wang (Parkview High School), National Merit Emory University Scholarship. Probable career field: Neuroscience
The National Merit Scholars are part of a group of students nationwide judged to have the strongest combination of accomplishments, skills, and potential for success in rigorous college studies. Officials of each sponsor college selected their winners from among finalists in the National Merit Scholarship Program who will attend their institution. The scholarships provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study at the institution financing the scholarship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.