Gwinnett County Public Schools recently released its 2020 graduation report.
The district named the highest-ranking students for each school including Mill Creek High School students: Cassidy Hettesheimer, valedictorian, and Bryce Hancock, salutatorian.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Gwinnett will hold virtual graduations. The MCHS virtual graduation is set for Thursday, May 21, at 4:30 p.m.
Virtual graduation will air on GCPS TV and be livestreamed on the GCPS website (www.gcpsk12.org).
Graduations will also be available on the following cable stations: At&T U-verse (under Local Government); Charter, channel 180; and Comcast, channel 24 or 26. Virtual graduations will also be available on-demand.
In July, Gwinnett County Public Schools will hold in-person graduation ceremonies should conditions allow. Dates and times of these ceremonies are available on the GCPS website.
The district also highlighted the following on the Class of 2020:
• 81.5% of the students graduating this year report that they plan to continue their education by attending college or postsecondary schools. The vast majority of graduates, or 85.7 %, plan to attend college in Georgia.
• These seniors have been offered, as of April, more than $204.9 million in academic, athletic and military scholarships.
• The majority of the scholarship amount, more than $105 million, was earned for academic achievement. Gwinnett students also received more than $92.3 million in athletic scholarships, and more than $7.5 million due to military appointments. These monetary awards do not include HOPE, or full-tuition scholarships associated with the Posse, QuestBridge, or Gates scholarship programs.
• Mill Creek High graduates the largest class this year with 866 students, closely followed by Brookwood High with 839, and Peachtree Ridge High with 808.
• The Class of 2020 also includes 3,672 Honor Graduates, who are graduating with a grade percent average of 90 or better.
• During high school, 6,756 seniors took Advanced Placement (AP) courses.
• While members of the Class of 2020 were working on their high school diploma, 1,887 of them also earned college credit through dual enrollment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.