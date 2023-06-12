Ana Sesma, a 2023 graduate of Mill Creek High School, has been named the 2023 Gwen Ifill Student of the Year. The award, sponsored by the News Literacy Project (NLP), honors the trailblazing journalist — and longtime NLP supporter and board member — who died in 2016. It is presented to female students of color who represent the values Ifill brought to journalism.
Sesma was nominated by her language arts teacher, Erin Wilder, who says, “Ana has a grasp of the world beyond our high school and the ‘bubble’ of her peers. The work Sesma did in class has helped change how she engages with information and media and given her a fuller perspective and the ability and understanding of the importance of analyzing sources and content.”
