Some Jones Middle School students recently celebrated Black History Month by visiting a New Orleans museum without ever leaving the classroom.
On Tuesday, Feb. 18, the eighth grade students took a virtual field trip to the National World War II Museum. The field trip is entitled “Double Victory: African Americans in WWII.”
An educator from the museum used video conferencing to lead a discussion with students about analyzing primary sources to learn more about the challenges African Americans faced at home and on the battlefield during WWII.
This virtual field trip experience is funded by a grant from the Mill Creek Cluster Education Foundation.
