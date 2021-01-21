Gwinnett County Public Schools is hosting virtual help sessions to support parents of kindergarten-fifth grade students.
"As part of Gwinnett County Public Schools’ family engagement initiative, the school district seeks to empower parents with tools that allow them to help their children at home," district leaders said. "Our AKS at Home project provides math and language arts resources to support families so that they truly are partners in their children’s learning."
The support is available for families to access in the format that fits them and their schedule best. They can attend live virtual meetings, view recorded information at a time that fits their schedule, or gain tips and suggestions on how to best help their students through tip sheets on a wide variety of topics. Families may sign up for an upcoming virtual session to learn more about how they can help their child.
The virtual meetings are held via Zoom. Families may visit the website provided to access the zoom link: https://www.gcpsk12.org/Page/26993 . If families are unable to attend the meeting, they can find the parent tip sheet and a recording of the meeting on the county website at https://www.gcpsk12.org/Page/26993
Sessions include:
- Kindergarten — language arts, Monday, Jan. 25, 9:30-10:30 a.m.; and mathematics, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 10-11 a.m.
- First grade — language arts, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 10-11 a.m.; and mathematics, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 10-11 a.m.
- Second grade — language arts, Thursday, Jan. 28, 1-2 p.m.; and mathematics, Thursday, Feb. 4, 10:15-11:15 a.m.
- Third grade — language arts, Thursday, Feb. 4, 9-10 a.m.; and mathematics, Thursday, Jan. 28, from 3-4 p.m.
- Fourth grade — language arts, Wednesday, Feb. 3, from 11 a.m. to noon; and mathematics, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 12-1 p.m.
- Fifth grade — language arts, Thursday, Feb. 4, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; and mathematics, Monday, Jan. 25, 2-3 p.m.
