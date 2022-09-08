Hall Co. School District partnership

The Hall County School District has announced a dual enrollment program with the University of Georgia for students who have an interest in a career in agriculture

The Hall County School District (HCSD) has announced a new program of choice though a partnership with the University of Georgia. Rising high school seniors who have an interest in a career in agriculture can apply to the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences-Ivester Rising Scholars Program (CAES-IRSP). Participants will receive dual enrollment credit for CAES courses taken at UGA through the Howard E. Ivester Early College. The Hall County School District will provide transportation.

The Howard E. Ivester Early College is a HCSD dual enrollment campus for academically ready high school students. The campus provides students an opportunity to earn a high school diploma while also earning college credits.

