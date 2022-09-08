The Hall County School District (HCSD) has announced a new program of choice though a partnership with the University of Georgia. Rising high school seniors who have an interest in a career in agriculture can apply to the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences-Ivester Rising Scholars Program (CAES-IRSP). Participants will receive dual enrollment credit for CAES courses taken at UGA through the Howard E. Ivester Early College. The Hall County School District will provide transportation.
The Howard E. Ivester Early College is a HCSD dual enrollment campus for academically ready high school students. The campus provides students an opportunity to earn a high school diploma while also earning college credits.
“We are proud of our six-year relationship with our current college partners: Brenau University, Lanier Technical College, and the University of North Georgia,” said Ivester Dean of Students, Michele Hood. “Now, we are excited to partner and begin a new journey with the University of Georgia.”
Eligible students applied to the new program in the spring semester of last year. Currently, three students are participating: Walker Barrett from East Hall, Ayden Plumlee from Cherokee Bluff, and Chloe Mootz from Flowery Branch. The students began taking classes at the UGA campus in August, studying Introductory Regenerative Bioscience and Animals in Society.
A signing ceremony was recently held at the Howard E. Ivester Early College campus. Jere Morehead, President of UGA; Dr. Nick Place, Dean of CAES; Dr. Josef M. Broder, Associate Dean of CAES; Hall County Schools Superintendent, Will Schofield; School Board members Sam Chapman, Craig Herrington, and Mark Pettitt; Doug Ivester, Lynn Darby, and other Ivester Foundation members, were in attendance.
“Almost one half of Georgia’s economy depends on agriculture,” said Superintendent Will Schofield. “We need to do more to expose students to the career opportunities that exist in this critical area. Our venture with UGA and the Ivester Foundation is an exciting opportunity that has the potential to change lives and strengthen the economy of the great state of Georgia. We are grateful for the partnership.”
The Ivester Foundation presented a check of $100,000 to the new program. Additionally, a private business owner, at the behest of Ivester, provided a check to the program for $50,000.
