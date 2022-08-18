The Georgia Department of Education, in partnership with the Georgia Economic Developers Association (GEDA) and Georgia Power, selected the Hall County School District as one of six school systems to receive Economic Development Partnership (EDP) designation for 2022.
The Economic Development Partnership designation recognizes districts participating in the EDP certification process. Other school districts selected were Barrow County, Bulloch County, Fannin County, Floyd County and Savannah-Chatham County. The EDP program promotes increased work-based learning and youth apprenticeship opportunities, local business and industry exposure, and career-relevant classroom content for students.
“Economic Development Partnership designation signifies these districts are engaged in close collaboration with local businesses, industries, trade associations, postsecondary partners, and GaDOE to continually develop new pathways and courses to expand opportunities for all Georgia students and prepare them for successful futures,” state school superintendent Richard Woods said. “GaDOE's Office of Career, Technical, and Agricultural Education is committed to working closely with school districts to ensure we are educating Georgia's future workforce and providing Georgia students with experiences that prepare them for workplace success.”
Georgia DOE CTAE Director Barbara Wall praised the systems’ efforts “in ensuring that our CTAE programs contribute to the economic and workforce development efforts of their community and our state.
“Over the last year, district CTAE leadership and stakeholders worked closely with our EDP team, including a series of virtual meetings, a site visit, and required documentation submission,” she said. “This designation certifies that CTAE programs in their community are at the center of workforce development by creating career-related opportunities for students through high-level stakeholder engagement practices. CTAE will continue to do our part in ensuring Georgia remains the number one state for doing business."
Each system will receive the official award during a ceremony at the annual fall GEDA conference in September.
