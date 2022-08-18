The Georgia Department of Education, in partnership with the Georgia Economic Developers Association (GEDA) and Georgia Power, selected the Hall County School District as one of six school systems to receive Economic Development Partnership (EDP) designation for 2022.

The Economic Development Partnership designation recognizes districts participating in the EDP certification process. Other school districts selected were Barrow County, Bulloch County, Fannin County, Floyd County and Savannah-Chatham County. The EDP program promotes increased work-based learning and youth apprenticeship opportunities, local business and industry exposure, and career-relevant classroom content for students.

