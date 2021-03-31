Hall County Schools recently announced the students who have been named as finalists or alternates for the Georgia Governor’s Honors Program for the summer of 2021.
The following students at Braselton area schools in the county were named finalists:
- Leonardo Nunez, engineering, mechanical design, Flowery Branch High School
- Shealyn Schultz, engineering, mechanical design, Flowery Branch High School
- Zachary Hames, engineering, mechanical and electrical engineering, Cherokee Bluff High School
- Austin Holt, mathematics, Flowery Branch High School
- Anna Aultman, music, voice: treble, Cherokee Bluff High School
The Governor’s Honors Program, known as GHP, is a residential summer program for gifted and talented high school juniors and seniors. Administered by the Governor’s Office of Student Achievement (GOSA), it takes place on the campus of Berry College in Rome. The program offers instruction that is significantly different from the typical high school classroom and that provides students with academic, cultural and social enrichment to become the next generation of global critical thinkers, innovators and leaders. GHP began in 1964; fully funded by the Georgia General Assembly, it is free of charge to participants.
Over 3,000 students from across the state applied. Nearly 1,300 students interviewed and auditioned in February and less than 700 were chosen as finalists.
The Governor’s Honors Program will run from June 13–July 10. For four weeks, students will spend the morning in their major area of nomination, exploring topics not usually found in the regular high school classroom. During the afternoons, students choose one of the other areas in which to study. The curriculum in all the areas is challenging and engaging, school leaders said. Evenings are filled with seminars, activities, concerts and performances.
At this point, GOSA is making plans to hold GHP this summer in-person, but the GHP staff is making plans for both an in-person and virtual program, to ensure that finalists will be able to experience GHP. Because last summer’s program could not occur due to COVID, sophomores who were finalists in 2020 are automatically accepted for the 2021 program.
