The Hall County School District has announced that high school seniors Lily Wallace, North Hall High School, and Murray Moore, West Hall High School, have been recognized as National Merit Scholarship Semifinalists.
Both students have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,500 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $30 million. The scholarships will be available this spring.
To be considered for a Merit Scholarship Award, semifinalists must fulfill several requirements to advance to the finalist level of the competition. About 95% of the semifinalists are expected to attain finalist standing, and approximately half of the finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship, earning the Merit Scholar title.
Wallace, from NHHS is a dual enrolled student at Ivester Early College who also takes advanced placement courses and participates in the district’s honors mentorship program. Moore, from WHHS, is an international baccalaureate full diploma student and is who is completing a CTAE pathway in graphic design.
The National Merit Scholarship Corporation, a not-for-profit organization that operates without government assistance, was established in 1955 specifically to conduct the annual National Merit Scholarship Program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.