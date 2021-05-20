The Hall County School District recently announced its REACH graduates for the 2021 school year.
Among those recognized was Juady Lozada, Flowery Branch High School, who will attend the University of Georgia. Lozada's mentor is Brooke Kalinauskas and academic coach is Stacey Huff.
Lozada is among several Hall County graduates who have achieved REACH status and have access to a $10,000 (over four years) scholarship. To qualify, they must attend a TCSG or USG school.
REACH is a needs-based mentoring and scholarship program providing promising students the support to graduate from high school and achieve post-secondary success.
REACH scholars are paired with a mentor who models positive behavior and provides the student with knowledge, advice, guidance and support related to education and beyond.
Additionally, REACH Scholars have access to Academic Coaches who help ensure scholars are on track to succeed through:
• monitoring student progress,
• helping students develop education and career plans, and
• identifying academic and social supports.
“These students have worked with graduation coaches and their mentors over the past 4 years to develop their path and ensure success," said Michele Hood, Dean of Ivester Early College. "We appreciate all the Hall County adults who have poured into these students. We know these young scholars will represent Hall County well and will one day pay it forward.”
