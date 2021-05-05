Hall County recently announced its STAR students and teachers.
Honorees from Braselton-area high schools were:
•Cherokee Bluff High School: Austin Wallace, STAR Student; and Jeremy Purdy, STAR Teacher.
•Flowery Branch High School: Kevin Jiang, STAR Student; and Melodee Lackey, STAR Teacher. Jiang and Lackey were also recognized as System-wide STAR Student and STAR Teacher, respectively.
The Gainesville Kiwanis normally recognizes the county's STAR Students and STAR Teachers with an annual awards luncheon. This year's recognition was held virtually.
"In 2022, we hope to be able to once again join with the Gainesville Kiwanis, who has been so supportive over the years," Hall County School District leaders said.
All of the city and county high schools’ STAR Students and STAR Teachers are featured in a video available https://youtu.be/0ZC2eNFZqcA
ABOUT STAR PROGRAM
The PAGE Student Teacher Achievement Recognition (STAR) program is sponsored, administered and promoted by the Professional Association of Georgia Educators (PAGE) and the PAGE Foundation. Since its creation, the STAR program has honored nearly 28,000 students and the teachers they have selected as the most influential to their academic achievement. High school seniors must have the highest score on a single test date on the SAT and be in the top 10% or top 10 students of their class based on grade point average to qualify for STAR nomination.
STAR begins each year in participating Georgia high schools when the STAR Student is named and chooses a STAR Teacher to share in this recognition. The students and their teachers are honored by their schools and receive special recognition in their communities from one of the more than 170 statewide civic organizations and businesses that serve as local sponsors of the STAR program. Students then compete for school system recognition as the top STAR Student, and those winners compete for region honors.
Region winners contend for the honor of being named State PAGE STAR Student. STAR Teachers continue on with their STAR Students at every level of the program. PAGE and the PAGE Foundation honor outstanding students and educators and, encourage academic excellence through competitive academic programs such as PAGE STAR, the PAGE Academic Bowl for Middle Grades and the PAGE Georgia Academic Decathlon.
