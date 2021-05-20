The Hall County School District recently announced the 2021 Hall County Creative Writing Contest winners.
Every year middle school students submit poems or short stories to compete in the Hall County Creative Writing Contest, coordinated by Morgan Wright, who teaches 8th grade English language arts at C.W. Davis Middle School.
Those honored from Braselton-area schools were:
•Haley Stephenson, Cherokee Bluff Middle School, first place in sixth grade short stories, "November 9, 1938"
•Jordyn Khang, Davis Middle School, second place in sixth grade poems, "Growing Up"
•Gabby Navarrete-Sura, Davis Middle School, first place in seventh grade short stories, "Him"
•Audrey Hoffman, Academies of Discovery at South Hall, third place in seventh grade poems, "The Space Between Us"
•Alexis Wood, Davis Middle School, first place in eighth grade short stories, "The Deadline"
•Mareyliz Rodriguez-Babilonia, Davis Middle School, third place in eighth grade short stories, "Dear Milestones"
•Bethany Sheriff, Davis Middle School, second place in eighth grade poems, "21st Century Teens"
•Izari Caba, Davis Middle School, third place in eighth grade poems, "A Teen's Life"
