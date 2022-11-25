The Hall County School District has announced that its board of education recently earned Georgia School Boards Association’s (GSBA) 2022 Exemplary School Board status, according to a press release from the district.
The recognition program is designed to showcase best practices in school governance and leadership.The Hall County School District met or exceeded the criteria set forth by GSBA to earn the honor of a 2022 Exemplary Board.
The GSBA Governance Team Recognition Program was developed by Georgia superintendents and board members based on the state board of education’s standards for effective governance to recognize exemplary leadership.
In 1998, the Georgia School Boards Association was one of the first school board associations in the nation to develop a program of standards for local boards of education.
The GSBA Board recognition program is a three-tiered program. For more information on the program, visit the GSBA website for awards and recognition or to view the criteria for all tiers of the program.
