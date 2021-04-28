Several student in the Hall County School District were among this year's state winners for the 39th Annual Georgia CTI State Leadership Conference. The competition was held virtually this year on April 14-16.
Honorees from Braselton-area schools included:
Carson Bryant, Cherokee Bluff High School, Metals Level 2, second place
Chancey House, Flowery Branch High School, Clinical Skills Level 2, third place
Andy Aviles-Rebollar, Flowery Branch High School, Metals Level 2, third place
Hall County CTI students demonstrated CTAE Pathway knowledge, as well as their job ready and interview skills.
All competitions included live mock interviews, demonstration of CTAE Pathway skills and presentation of student-created projects, which students have been developing over the course of the year.
