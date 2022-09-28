Hall Co. ag center donation

Hall County Farm Bureau recently donated $50,000 to the Hall County School District Agribusiness Center.

The Hall County School District received a donation of $50,000 recently from the Hall County Farm Bureau. The funds will be utilized to help expand facilities at the Hall County School District Agribusiness Center.

“As more and more of our students begin to take advantage of hands-on-learning opportunities at the farm, the need for permanent rest rooms and locker rooms becomes a necessity,” Superintendent Will Schofield said. “The generosity of the Hall County Farm Bureau is greatly appreciated, and we are proud to partner with them in exposing more students to careers in agriculture.”

