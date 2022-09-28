The Hall County School District received a donation of $50,000 recently from the Hall County Farm Bureau. The funds will be utilized to help expand facilities at the Hall County School District Agribusiness Center.
“As more and more of our students begin to take advantage of hands-on-learning opportunities at the farm, the need for permanent rest rooms and locker rooms becomes a necessity,” Superintendent Will Schofield said. “The generosity of the Hall County Farm Bureau is greatly appreciated, and we are proud to partner with them in exposing more students to careers in agriculture.”
“Part of our mission at the Farm Bureau is to ensure the future success of farming in our area,” Hall County Farm Bureau President Jerry Truelove said. “Investing in young people who have an interest in agriculture is one of the many ways we can fulfill that mission.”
Drew Echols, a member of the Hall County Farm Bureau and general manager of Jaemor Farms said students with an interest in agriculture need advocates.
“When we saw there was a need at the agribusiness center for locker rooms — and that we had the resources to help — it just made sense,” he said. “Not every Farm bureau has an opportunity to work with a school system on a project like this. It’s a win-win for everyone and we are happy to be a part of it.”
