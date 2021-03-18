The Hall County FCCLA Chapters recently participated in the Georgia FCCLA State Leadership Conference.
Over 158 middle and high school chapters in Family and Consumer Sciences attended the Georgia FCCLA Virtual State Leadership Conference that was livestreamed from the Georgia FFA-FCCLA Center in Covington.
Students were able to discover their leadership potential by attending general sessions, workshops and competing in different Competitive Events, school leaders said. Over the course of the three days, teams from North Hall High, Flowery Branch High and Lanier College and Career competed in competitions.
Flowery Branch High School was awarded honor roll with distinction, the 2021 State FACTS (Families Acting for Community Traffic Safety) chapter, and platinum level state scholarship fund contributors. Olivia Screnock and Ashley Heath from Flowery Branch High won first place in the level 3 star event “Chapter in Review."
Flowery Branch also has a national officer candidate, Diana Aguilar. Aguilar will travel to Nashville, Tenn., this summer to the FCCLA National Leadership Conference and represent Georgia.
Additionally, the Lanier College & Career Academy had several teams competing in the state competitions and sent a state officer candidate. Halle Barrett was elected as a state officer representing Region 2 and will serve as vice president of programs for the 2021-22 school year. In addition, Kristen Edwards finished second place in the chicken fabrication competition.
North Hall High School had Bailey Barrett to place fourth in the Level 3 “Repurpose and Redesign” star event and Jenna Sullens received the FCCLA statesman award.
“These students are truly the face of the future. They competed in activities that showcased not only their knowledge, but their leadership skills,” said Chef Micah Tucker FCCLA Advisor. “Congratulations to the students for their hard work and preparation.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.