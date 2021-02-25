Several Hall County high schools have been named 2021 Georgia Advanced Placement (AP) Honor Schools based on July 2020 AP Exam test data.
Many high schools in the county were named AP Honor Schools in more than one category, and all high schools that administer AP exams were represented.
Braselton area high schools earned the following recognitions:
- Cherokee Bluff High School — AP Challenge School (schools with enrollments of 900 or fewer students and students testing in English, math, science and social studies)
- Cherokee Bluff High School — AP Expansion School (AP schools with 25% growth in AP student participation from May 2019 to May 2020 and a minimum of 25 students testing in May 2019)
- Cherokee Bluff High School and Flowery Branch High School — AP STEM School (Schools with a minimum of five students testing in at least four AP STEM courses)
- Flowery Branch High School — AP School of Distinction (schools with at least 20% of the total student population taking AP exams and at least 50% of all AP exams earning scores of 3 or higher)
- Flowery Branch High School — AP Humanities School (schools with a minimum of five students testing in each of the following AP categories: one ELA course, two history/social science courses, one fine arts course and one world language course)
- Flowery Branch High School — AP Humanities Achievement School (AP Humanities schools with at least 50% of all AP Humanities exams earning scores of 3 or higher)
- Flowery Branch High School — AP STEM Achievement School (AP STEM schools with at least 50% of all AP STEM exams earning scores of 3 or higher)
AP exams are administered by the College Board, which also administers the SAT. AP courses are one of several ways Georgia students can access college-level rigor at the high school level; students who receive a 3, 4, or 5 on an AP exam are eligible to receive college credit.
State School Superintendent Richard Woods stated that he is “extremely pleased to see that Georgia's students maintained their strong performance on AP exams even given the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in their final year. In a challenging time for schools and students, this is good news as we continue our work to expand advanced learning opportunities to all students."
