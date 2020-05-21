Hall County Schools recently announced the 2020 Hall County Creative Writing Contest winners.
HCSD middle school students submit poems or short stories to compete in the Hall County Creative Writing Contest, coordinated by Morgan Wright.
Local winners in Braselton area schools were:
•Addison Karic, Cherokee Bluff Middle School, third place in sixth grade short stories, "The Ice Cream Truck"
•Ireland Sheahan, Davis Middle School, first place in sixth grade poems, "A Blazing Fire"
•Charlie Parker, Davis Middle School, first place in seventh grade short stories, "Flames of the Forest"
•Francesca DiBona, Cherokee Bluff Middle School, third place in seventh grade short stories, "Not the Way I Thought"
•Chloe Rodgers, Davis Middle School, third place in seventh grade poems, "I’m Fine"
•Mason Dillon, Davis Middle School, first place in eighth grade short stories, "Uninvited Guests"
•Matthew Jones, Davis Middle School, second place in eighth grade short stories, "Clean Water for All"
"Congratulations to all of our winners for the Hall County Middle Grades Writing contest, district leaders state. "Please go to the 2020 Middle School Creative Writing Contest webpage to read the stories and poems of this year’s winners."
