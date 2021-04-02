Hall County recently recognized its first place winners in a regional tech contest.
“GASTC is a statewide technology competition where students in grades 3-12 compete in a variety of technology categories,” school leaders said. “The main goal is to challenge students to become leaders in a digital age. GASTC is an annual student technology competition provided by the Georgia Educational Technology Consortium. Over 1,000 students participate on the state level; more than 8,000 students on the regional levels.”
The first place winners in the 2021 Hall County Regional Tech Competition from Braselton area schools include:
•Anthony Joseph Allison, animation (3-4), Spout Springs Elementary School
•Peyton Kaufman, animation (5-6), Martin Elementary School
•Aaron Davis Pancake, animation (7-8), Davis Middle School
•Mason Beyke and Ethan Harward, audio production (9-10), Flowery Branch High School
•Matheo Brooks, audio production (11-12), Flowery Branch High School
•Nora Marie Fowler, digital game design (3-4), Friendship Elementary School
•Justus Reuel Singleton, digital photo (5-6), Friendship Elementary School
•London McDaniel, digital photo (7-8), Cherokee Bluff Middle School
•Hannah Elizabeth Bray, digital photo (9-10), Flowery Branch High School
•Hailey Ann Byrd, graphic design (5-6), Flowery Branch Elementary School
•Sharon Estefania Mills, graphic design (11-12), Flowery Branch High School
•Elle Grace Lawler, mobile apps (9-10), Flowery Branch High School
•Ryan Patrick Gentry and Braden Kirk Lunt, mobile apps (11-12), Flowery Branch High School
•Colin Barnes, robotics (7-8), Cherokee Bluff Middle School
•Joshua Turner, robotics (11-12), Flowery Branch High School
