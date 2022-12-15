The Hall County School District recently announced Rhonda Samples as its Pioneer in Education for 2022.
Pioneer RESA presents the award annually to those individuals “who make a positive impact on students and education,” according to a press release from the school district. Each of the 15 districts within its service area names its recipient.
Samples, along with the other 2022 recipients will be honored Dec. 9, at The Venue at Cenita, in Cleveland Georgia.
Samples has 40 years of service for the Hall County School District. She began her career as an education and marketing teacher, and she currently serves as the district’s executive director of career, technical and agricultural Education.
“Rhonda Samples has spent her entire career in public education empowering students and helping them understand the connections between learning and meaningful employment,” said Superintendent Will Schofield. “Whether it’s expanding and improving work-based-learning; collaborating with state officials on CTAE curriculum and pathways advancement; partnering with the Chamber of Commerce and Work Force Development; or managing and overseeing the Lanier College and Career Academy, Rhonda Samples keeps her focus on students and how to best prepare them for the future. Her influence has helped to put structures and systems in place that have provided a pathway of success to thousands of students here in Hall County and state-wide.”
Kevin Bales, deputy superintendent for teaching and learning, said, “Rhonda Samples, at her very core, is a relationship builder. She passionately and tirelessly leads our CTAE instructors down the path of innovation, providing them with the resources they need in order to open doors of opportunities for our students. Her willingness to make connections with post-secondary institutions, industry, and the business community, has allowed our district to develop key partnerships, which have benefitted students and the Hall County community. She is without a doubt, a trail blazer — a true pioneer.”
