The Hall County School District recently recognized high schools that were named 2021 Georgia Advanced Placement (AP) Honor Schools by State School Superintendent Richard Woods on March 31 based on July 2021 AP Exam test data.
Several Hall County high schools earned AP honors in multiple categories, and all high schools that administer AP exams are represented.
AP exams are administered by the College Board, which also administers the SAT. AP courses are one of several ways Georgia students can access college-level rigor at the high school level. Students who receive a 3, 4 or 5 on an AP exam are eligible to receive college credit.
2022 AP ACCESS AND SUPPORT SCHOOLS
Schools with at least 30% of AP exams taken by students who identified themselves as African-American and/or Hispanic and 30% of all AP exams earning scores of 3 or higher:
•Chestatee High School
•Johnson High School
•West Hall High School
2022 AP SCHOOLS OF DISTINCTION
Schools with at least 20% of the total student population taking AP exams and at least 50% of all AP exams earning scores of 3 or higher:
•Cherokee Bluff High School
•Flowery Branch High School
2022 AP EXPANSION SCHOOLS
AP schools with 25 percent growth in AP student participation from May 2019 to May 2020 and a minimum of 25 students testing in May 2019:
•East Hall High School
2022 AP HUMANITIES SCHOOLS
Schools with a minimum of five students testing in each of the following AP categories: one ELA course, two history/social science courses, one fine arts course and one world language course:
•Flowery Branch High School
2022 AP HUMANITIES ACHIEVEMENT SCHOOLS
AP Humanities schools (see above definition) with at least 50% of all AP Humanities exams earning scores of 3 or higher:
•Flowery Branch High School
2022 AP STEM SCHOOLS
Schools with a minimum of five students testing in at least four AP STEM courses (AP Calculus AB, AP Calculus BC, AP Statistics, AP Biology, AP Chemistry, AP Environmental Science, AP Physics 1, AP Physics 2, AP Physics C, AP Computer Science A, AP Computer Science Principles):
•Cherokee Bluff High School
•Chestatee High School
•Flowery Branch High School
•North Hall High School
2022 AP STEM ACHIEVEMENT SCHOOLS
AP STEM schools (see above definition) with at least 50% of all AP STEM exams earning scores of 3 or higher:
•Flowery Branch High School
