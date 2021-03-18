Hall County Schools is now accepting out-of-district applications for families who do not live within the Hall County School District. The application period is from March 1–March 31.
"Hall County Schools offers a school choice program that makes a highly personalized education available to all of our in-district students," district leaders said. "Currently families may enroll students in their neighborhood schools, choose to apply to magnet schools or programs of choice, or attend schools with available space as prescribed by House Bill 251. Hall County Schools offered choice for out-of-district students beginning in the 2014-2015 school year; if accepted, parents/guardians pay tuition of $1,000 per student per year."
Priority for school choice will be given to Hall County School District families who may apply for an in-district transfer from February 1–March 31.
Out-of-district students may apply to be an HCSD student and once accepted, may apply to any Hall County school which continues to have space availability.
For an application to be considered, student transcripts should show, at a minimum, satisfactory behavior and attendance, as well as average or above-average grades with no history of failing courses.
Acceptance is based on a competitive application process that includes:
•Official Transcript (report card and standardized test scores) from the student’s former school
•Complete discipline records from student’s former school(s)
•Attendance records from student’s former schools
•Accepted out-of-district students pay tuition of $1,000 per student, per year, due on June 1
For the application and more information, visit https://www.hallco.org/web/out-of-district-choice-application/.
