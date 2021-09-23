On Tuesday, the Hall County Board of Education approved graduation dates and times for the 2021-2022 school year. This year, the district will return to holding all of its graduation ceremonies at Free Chapel.
The district’s practice of rotating dates and times for graduation ceremonies among high schools was suspended in 2020 due to the pandemic. This year’s schedule returns to the appropriate sequence in the rotation.
Graduation dates, 2022 (all at Free Chapel, except Lanier College and Career Academy):
•North Hall High, Thursday, May 19, 2 p.m.
•Chestatee High, Thursday, May 19, 8 p.m.
•Flowery Branch High, Friday, May 20, 2 p.m.
•East Hall High, Friday, May 20, 8 p.m.
•West Hall High, Saturday, May 21, 9 a.m.
•Cherokee Bluff High, Saturday, May 21, 2:30 p.m.
•Johnson High, Saturday, May 21st, 7:30 p.m.
•Lanier College and Career Academy, Wednesday, May 18, 7 p.m., Pearce Auditorium (Brenau)
