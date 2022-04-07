Hall County Schools has announced that 11 students have been named as finalists or alternates for the Georgia Governor’s Honors Program for the summer of 2022. The program will run from June 19-July 16.
The Governor’s Honors Program, known as GHP, is a residential summer program for high school juniors and seniors. Administered by the Governor’s Office of Student Achievement (GOSA), it is held on the campus of Berry College in Rome, GA.
Over 3,200 students from across the state applied, nearly 1400 students interviewed and auditioned in February and approximately 700 were chosen as finalists.
For four weeks, students will spend the morning in their major area of nomination, exploring topics not usually found in the regular high school classroom. During the afternoons, students choose one of the other areas in which to study. Evenings are filled with seminars, activities, concerts and performances.
FINALISTS
•Stephanie Trinh, communicative arts, West Hall High School
•Barbara Thornhill, dance, West Hall High School
•Emma Veiga, Flowery Branch High School, engineering (mechanical design), Flowery Branch High
•Samuel Malone, music (music woodwind: flute), Flowery Branch High School
•Macie Merchant, science (biology/environmental science), Cherokee Bluff High School
•Griffin Holcomb, science (chemistry), Flowery Branch High School
•Natalie Godina, visual arts, Flowery Branch High School
•Juliet Blehm, visual arts, North Hall High School
•Taylor Yancey, world languages (Spanish), West Hall High School
ALTERNATES
•Molefe Sijiye, music (music voice: bass, alto), Chestatee High School
•Charlotte Garrand, science (biology/environmental science), Flowery Branch High
More information about GHP is available on the Governor’s Office of Student Achievement website: http://gosa.georgia.gov/governors-honors-program
For those with questions, contact Laurie Ecke, Director of Innovative and Advanced Programs at laurie.ecke@hallco.org.
