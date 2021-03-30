The Hall County School District recently announced that its 37th program of choice, The Ivester Healthcare Scholars Program, is set to begin in the fall.
The Dean of Ivester Early College, Michele Hood, shared details of the program in a 10-minute presentation to the board on March 22.
“The Ivester Healthcare Scholars Program will provide dual enrollment and practical learning experiences for advanced scholars who have demonstrated a focused interest in healthcare fields," Hood said. "Students will engage in rigorous academic classes, unique mentorships, research/internship opportunities, and service applications in a two-year program.”
The district’s on-going partnerships with Brenau University, Lanier Technical College, the University of North Georgia, and the Ivester College of Health Sciences at Brenau University, will provide support for the program.
Each year a committee from Ivester Early College will select a cohort of approximately 20-25 IEC dual enrolled rising junior students for the program. Applicants will be selected based on community/school involvement, passion for healthcare fields, references and high school achievement. Exemplary applicants would show passion in one of the following healthcare fields, including but not limited to: psychology, sports medicine, nursing, physical therapy, physician's assistant and general medicine.
Students who complete the program will accumulate a total 31 hours of dual enrolled credit and earn a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) certificate.
Dean Hood hopes that upon completion of the program, Healthcare Scholars will “…honor the gift of this experience through continued medical service within the Hall County community.”
To apply and gain access to more information regarding the program, families should go to the following link ivesterearlycollegehallco.org/ivester-healthcare-scholars-poc.html
