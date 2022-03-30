Hall County School District Superintendent Will Will Schofield made recommendations for three principal positions within the system.
Those recommended were:
Rebecca Fisher, Chicopee Woods Elementary School
Rebecca Fisher will follow Jamie Hitzges who will be recommended for the principal’s position at East Hall Middle School. Fisher has been the assistant principal at Mt. Vernon Elementary since 2013.
“Rebecca Fisher has consistently displayed strong leadership and a passion for student learning,” Schofield said. “She builds relationships, connects with stakeholders, and understands the importance of community within and outside the school house walls. We know great things are in store for Chicopee Woods Elementary.”
Fisher began her educational career at Fair Street International Baccalaureate School (2004-2006), where she taught first grade. She joined Hall County in 2006, teaching first and second grade at Mt. Vernon Elementary School. In 2010, she moved into the role of instructional coach for Mt. Vernon, and she was promoted to her current role of assistant principal in 2013.
“I am honored and excited about the opportunity to join the Chicopee Woods Elementary School family,” said Fisher. “I look forward to working and learning alongside the school’s talented staff and partnering with families and the community as we all work together to achieve CWES’s vision of ‘making the world a better place by being the best school for our students.’”
Fisher holds an Ed.S. in Educational Leadership from Georgia College and State University, an M.Ed. in Teaching and Learning from Georgia Southern University, and a B.S. in Early Childhood Education and Special Education from the University of North Georgia.
Jamie Hitzges, East Hall Middle School
Jamie Hitzges will follow Jeff Chandler, who is retiring at the end of the school year. Hitzges has been the principal at Chicopee Woods Elementary since his arrival in Hall County in 2017.
“East Hall Middle School will benefit immensely from Dr. Hitzges’ leadership,” Schofield said. “He understands the importance of relationships—how they build a foundation for community, for school culture, and for the instruction necessary to challenge students at all levels. He’s a proven leader with a wide range of experience and we are excited for the East Hall Middle School students, staff and community.”
Hitzges has over a decade of experience as a classroom instructor, teaching elementary school in both Florida and Georgia (1996-2008). In 2008, he was selected as assistant principal for instruction at West Jackson Intermediate School. He transferred to North Jackson Elementary in 2011 to serve as principal, and in 2012 he was promoted to assistant superintendent of finance and operations for Jackson County Schools. In 2017, he joined the Hall County School District as principal of Chicopee Woods Elementary.
“I am so excited to join the East Hall Middle School family,” said Hitzges. “I am firm believer that any one person can change the outlook for a student. With this in mind, I look forward to serving and collaborating with the East Hall community as we strive to reach ‘Every Child. Every Day’.”
Alli Roberts, Lanier Elementary School
Alli Roberts will follow long time principal John Wiggins who will retire at the end of the school year.
Roberts has served as the assistant principal at Lanier since 2019.
“Ms. Roberts is an incredible instructional leader,” Schofield said. “Her prior experience as a teacher and an instructional coach is an incredible leadership asset. Couple that with her heart for students, their families, and the team members who serve them, and we have a very strong principal at Lanier Elementary.”
Roberts began her teaching career in 2004, teaching first grade at Riverbend Elementary School. In 2008, she transferred to World Language Academy, where she continued teaching first grade, and soon assumed the role of instructional coach. From 2010 to 2017 she was a field supervisor and lecturer for the University of North Georgia, teaching courses in literacy, educational assessment and foundations. She returned to the HCSD in the fall of 2017 as an instructional coach at Chicopee Woods Elementary. In 2019, she was selected as assistant principal of Lanier Elementary School (Lanier School for inquiry, investigation and Innovation).
“I am thankful and blessed to have the opportunity to continuing serving the students, faculty, and families of LSi3 (Lanier School for inquiry, investigation and Innovation),” said Roberts. “I am excited to continue growing our program of choice and offering inquiry, investigation, and innovation opportunities to all of our students. Great things are happening and will continue to happen at Lanier.
“I feel that it’s important to note that without my husband, Andy, and my three amazing children, Lewis, Grant and Brooks, I wouldn’t be where I am today. Their love and support along with the rest of my family is comparable to none.”
Roberts holds an Ed.S. in Gifted and Creative Education from the University of Georgia. She received her Master’s in Education and her Bachelor of Science in Education from Brenau University.
