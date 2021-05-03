The Hall County School District will expand its outdoor venue capacity from 75% to 100%, effect May 3.
Guests/spectators must still have a mask and/or face covering in order to attend outdoor events. Masks may be removed when maintaining a social distance of 6 feet is possible. Family units may sit together without face coverings when socially distanced from others.
“Because of the hard work, personal responsibility, and sacrifice of so many individuals, both in the district and in the community, we are in a position today to increase capacity for outdoor events,” said Superintendent Will Schofield. “As we have done for the past 15 months, we will continue to watch the numbers closely and consult with local health officials when deciding appropriate mitigation measures. We have made great progress, and we hope this trend continues.”
