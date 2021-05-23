Hall County Schools is seeking bus drivers for the 2021-22 school year.
Bus drivers can be trained over the summer and begin driving this August.
The Hall County School District offers the following: a new driver bonus up to $1,000 if finished by August; full-time benefits; competitive hourly wages ($20+ per hour); paid sick leave; holidays and weekends off; summers off with a paycheck; and recognition of years of driving experience in other districts.
Those interested should call 770-287-0942 and ask for the training center.
To begin the process, complete your application at hallco.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.