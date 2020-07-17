The Hall County School District recently announced that Rosa Figueroa, a rising senior at Johnson High School, placed second in the National Online Future Business Leaders of America Competition in public speaking.
Figueroa, also the upcoming President of the FBLA chapter at Johnson High School, competed in public speaking at the region level and then advanced to state competition, where her performance earned her a spot at the national online competition that took place at the end of June.
"Johnson High School, its FBLA chapter, the Hall County School District, and the Georgia FBLA, congratulates Figueroa on this tremendous accomplishment," district leaders said.
