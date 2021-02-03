Twenty Hall County School District students have been selected as semifinalists for the Georgia Governor’s Honors Program (GHP). These students will move on to GHP interviews in late February and early March, competing to be named a finalist for GHP.
Semifinalists from Braselton area schools are:
- Leonardo Nunez, engineering: mechanical design, Flowery Branch High School
- Shealyn Schultz, engineering: mechanical design, Flowery Branch High School
- Austin Holt, mathematics, Flowery Branch High School
- Anna Aultman, music voice: treble, Cherokee Bluff High School
- Samuel Malone, music woodwind: flute, Flowery Branch High School
- Charlotte Garrand, science: biology, Flowery Branch High School
- Jackson Odegard, social studies, Cherokee Bluff High School
The Governor’s Honors Program is a residential summer program for gifted and talented high school juniors and seniors. Managed by the Governor’s Office for Student Achievement, planning is moving ahead to hold it this summer at Berry College in Rome. The Georgia Governor’s Honors Program is the longest continually running program of its kind in the nation.
Public and private high schools across the state nominated almost 3,000 students who represent the “best of the best” in 11 areas of study: agricultural science, communicative arts, dance, engineering, mathematics, music, science, social studies, theatre, visual arts and world languages. Of these, less than 1,200 were selected as semifinalists and will be interviewed and auditioned in February/March. Approximately 650 finalists – 1/4 of 1% of eligible sophomores and juniors in the state — will be chosen to participate in the 2021 program. Since the program is fully funded by the Georgia General Assembly, there is no charge for students to attend.
During the four weeks of the program, students spend the morning in their major area of nomination, exploring enrichment topics not usually found in the high school classroom. In the afternoons, students choose one of the other areas in which to study. The curriculum in all the areas is challenging and engaging, school leaders said. Evenings are filled with seminars, activities, concerts and performances.
“In such a challenging year, we are so excited to see so many Hall County students moving forward as GHP Semifinalists, and I am confident they will represent HCSD well in the interviews," Laurie Ecke, Hall County’s Director of Innovative and Advanced Programs, said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.