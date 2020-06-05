The 2020 Odyssey of the Mind World Finals were held virtually from May 15-30.
Cherokee Bluff High School, C. W. Davis Middle School, the Academies of Discovery at South Hall, Flowery Branch High School, Friendship Elementary School, Spout Springs Elementary School and World Language Academy Middle, were among 847 teams from 14 countries who competed in this year’s World Finals tournament.
The following Hall County School District teams earned top 10 finishes at World Finals:
Problem 2 Net Working
World Language Academy — Silver Medalist (second place) Middle School Division
Cherokee Bluff High School — Silver Medalist (second place) High School Division
Problem 3 Classics: The Effective Detective
Spout Springs Elementary School — fifth place
Problem 4 Balsa Limbo
C.W. Davis Middle School: Bronze Medalist (third place)
Flowery Branch High School: Silver Medalist (second place)
In addition to these World Finals top 10 finishes, Cherokee Bluff High School and World Language Academy Middle School were awarded the Ranatra Fusca Award, which is the highest Odyssey of the Mind award given to participants.
"The Ranatra Fusca Award is given to a team or an individual for demonstrating outstanding creativity," HCSD leaders said. "The award embodies all that the Odyssey of the Mind program represents and strives to instill in its participants. It is presented at all levels of competition from regional tournaments to the World Finals."
Aaron Turpin, who serves as one of the Odyssey of the Mind coaches for Hall County, expressed his appreciation for the hard work and dedication the Hall County students demonstrated.
“These young people worked extremely hard and challenged themselves consistently to reach this high level of achievement. Their composure under pressure and their limitless creativity is truly something to admire. Their parents, peers, schools, and the Hall County community should be very proud," he said.
