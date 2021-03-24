The Hall County School District has changed Friday, May 14, to a work from home, make-up learning day for all students.
There will be no new work assigned on this day.
All faculty and staff will report to their assigned buildings.
Updated: March 24, 2021 @ 11:29 am
