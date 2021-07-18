Rodney Presley, who teaches HVACR (heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration) and construction at Lanier College and Career Academy in Gainesville has been named as one of three Georgia finalists for Harbor Freight ‘Tools for Schools’ finalist.
Presley’s students compete in national SkillsUSA events, building products for sale in the schools MetalWood design ship and constructing a tiny house. His students also participate in an industry signing day during which they commit to careers in trades. Nine students signed with employers last year.
Presley leads a county-wide Habitat High program for advanced students in partnership with the local Habitat for Humanity and has helped host a skills challenge for students with the Georgia Association of General Contractors.
There are 61 finalists Tools for Schools finalists nation-wide, specializing in trades including advanced manufacturing, welding, construction, automotive and agricultural mechanics. Finalists were chosen by a independent panel of judges among a field of more than 700 skill trades teachers.
Winners will be announced in late October. More than $1 million in cash prizes will be shared by 18 teachers and their skilled-trade programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.