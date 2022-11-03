The Hall County School District has announced that work-based-learning coordinator, Suzanne Haynes, and East Hall Middle School agriculture teacher, Zach Free, have been selected for LEAD CTAE.
LEAD CTAE is a leadership development program designed for Georgia CTAE professionals “who wish to gain valuable skills and knowledge in the areas of team building, leadership, business engagement, legislative advocacy and policy, economic development and much more,” according to a press release. Participants attend five program sessions spread over nine months. This sixth class of teachers, work-based learning coordinators and counselors, represents 20 schools, 18 school districts and 15 program areas. The group kicked off their year Oct. 22-24 at Lake Lanier Islands. Graduation will be celebrated at the 2023 Georgia ACTE conference in Athens.
