The Hall County School District recently earned the Georgia School Boards Association’s (GSBA) 2020 Exemplary School Board recognition.
The recognition program is designed to showcase best practices in school governance and leadership. GSBA recognizes good school board governance to foster educational community cultures in order to advance student learning and achievement.
The Hall County Schools Board of Education met and/or exceeded the criteria set forth by GSBA to earn the honor of a 2020 Exemplary Board.
“Our board of education has consistently worked hard to support the students and team members of the Hall County School District,” said Superintendent Will Schofield. “It’s one thing to talk about being the most caring place on earth and providing rigor for all. It’s quite another to help provide the resources that allow teachers, staff, and school leaders to make those ideals a reality.”
The GSBA Governance Team Recognition Program was developed by Georgia superintendents and board members based on the state board of education’s standards for effective governance to recognize exemplary leadership.
In 1998, the Georgia School Boards Association was one of the first school board associations in the nation to develop a program of standards for local boards of education.
The GSBA Board recognition program is a three-tiered program. For more information on the program, you may visit the GSBA website for awards and recognition.
