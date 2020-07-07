District 2 Health Departments will hold special clinics for school immunizations at certain locations.
The Hall County Health Department will offer immunizations July 20-24.
Vaccines for seventh graders will be offered Monday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Vaccinations for kindergarten and preschool will be Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
"Vaccinations are by appointment only to help protect the health of our customers. Please observe social distancing and wear a mask when coming for your appointment," according to a District 2 Public Health news release.
