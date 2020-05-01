The Hall County School District will offer an online registration tool for kindergarten students for the 2020-21 school year.
"The registration tool will first guide you through the process of filling out and uploading the required documents to complete your child’s registration. Next, you will be asked to schedule a virtual meeting with the registration expert from your school. The expert will meet with you online to finalize the process and welcome you," school leaders state.
The registration website that provides access to the Online Registration Tool will be launched on May 11. You can access the website by going to Hallco.org and clicking on the registration banner at the top of the webpage, or by using this link to go directly to the registration website at https://www.hallco.org/web/kindergarten-registration/
"Although online registration for kindergarten will continue to be open over the summer, it is important that you register your child by May 29," school leaders state. "This will enable schools to begin scheduling students."
