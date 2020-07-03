The Hall County School District plans a "Welcome to Kindergarten Program" from July 21-23.
Parents who register their children for kindergarten by July 19 will be contacted by their respective school to let them know which day they should attend the orientation.
The one-day program will run from 8-11:30 a.m.
Breakfast, lunch and a week’s worth of meals will be provided to each student.
Parents who have questions regarding the Welcome to Kindergarten Program should contact their child’s school.
