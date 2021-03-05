The Hall County School District recently announced its 2021 finalists for the Young Georgia Authors writing contest. Winners in Braselton area schools included:
•Sutton Thomas, Spout Springs Elementary School, first grade, "The Secret Box"
•Anthony Allison, Spout Springs Elementary School, third grade, "The Great Robot Incident"
•Skylar Rose Dillon, Flowery Branch High School, 11th grade, "Falling Starlight"
The purpose of the Young Georgia Authors (YGA) writing competition is to encourage students to develop enthusiasm for and expertise in their writing, to provide a context to celebrate their writing successes, and to recognize student achievement in arts and academics.
This prestigious competition has been engaging Georgia students for more than two decades and is open to any student currently enrolled in Georgia public schools, grades K-12. The competition is sponsored by the Georgia Council of Teachers of English (GCTE) with support and cooperation from the Georgia Department of Education.
Each school district chooses a winner from each grade level to compete at the region level through Pioneer RESA.
