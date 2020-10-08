The Hall County School District is one of three systems in the state to receive federal grant funding to address mental health awareness.
The grant, titled Project Aware, is designed to:
Increase awareness of mental health issues among school-aged youth
Provide training for school personnel and other adults who interact with school-aged youth to detect and respond to mental health issues
Connect school-aged youth, who may have behavioral health issues (including serious emotional disturbance or serious mental illness) and their families to needed services.
The Hall County School District will receive $400,000 a year over a period of five years.
Director of Student Services for the Hall County School District, Tamara Etterling, will meet soon with Superintendent Will Schofield and the Hall County team to firm up a plan for using the funding to further support the district’s mental health initiative, which began in 2018.
“In the Hall County School District we focus on striving to be the most caring place on earth,” said Etterling. “At the onset of the pandemic, we also became focused on helping our community to not just survive, but to thrive. We are honored and excited to receive a grant that will allow us to equip students, families and schools to work toward both of those goals in very practical ways. We have known for a long time that students are more than just academic beings. We have a bigger task than simply educating kids. With this grant, we can do more for the whole child and help them to reach their full potential! This goes beyond the classroom and addresses areas like mental health and well-being that we know undoubtedly impact all facets of life - including the classroom.”
“Prior to the pandemic, our district’s mental health initiative was already underway,” said Superintendent Will Schofield. “Certainly the era of COVID has raised the anxiety and trauma levels even higher for many students already struggling with mental health issues. The bottom line is we have young people who are struggling, and we need to support them. The funding provided by Project Aware will allow us to build upon a strong foundation and expand some practices to better meet those students’ needs.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.