Two years ago, the Hall County School District made a commitment to address the emotional well-being of its students through a mental wellness initiative.
In addition to reaching out to students and encouraging them to speak to adults regarding any anxiety or unsettling feelings they have regarding themselves and the challenges they face in their young lives, the Hall County School District has put the following measures in place:
- In response to recent tragedies in the community, Hall County Student Services continues to partner with Dr. David Schonfeld, Director of the National Center for School Crisis and Bereavement, on strategies and resources to support students and adults. In addition, HCSD team members recently participated in professional learning provided by the Georgia Department of Education with Dr. Schonfeld.
- The Northeast Georgia Health System recently provided training to a number of HCSD team members. The training was titled, Grief 101 for Professionals: Helping Your Clients Metabolize Loss. Participants learned strategies designed to help students and staff deal with grief and loss.
- In collaborative effort with Centerpoint and Laurelwood, Hall County Student Services planned a training for parents on Feb. 16, from 6:30-7:15 p.m. The session, which is titled, A Conversation worth Having with Your Teen: Supporting Your Child through Grief and Loss will be live streamed on YouTube. Parents will learn: Warning signs of suicide; how to communicate with their children about sensitive topics; and adult and adolescent coping skills for grief and loss.
- On Monday, Feb. 15, the HCSD piloted a new training for team members titled Trauma and Mental Health Skills (Part 1). The district intends to expand the training eventually to include all HCSD team members.
- Crisis management teams continue to offer services and support to students who have recently dealt with loss. This week, with parental consent, small group counseling sessions will be provided to students at their schools.
"The Hall County School District understands the social, emotional and academic impact the past 11 months have had on students, parents, faculty and staff," district leaders said. "We are committed to a proactive approach in addressing the well-being of our community, and we will continue to find effective ways to provide resources during times of crisis. This is aligned with our mission of becoming 'The Most Caring Place on Earth.'"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.