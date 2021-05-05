The Hall County School District has changed its outdoor activity protocol.
Masks/face coverings will now be optional for outdoor recess and for outdoor PE activities.
Teachers will have the authority to require masks/face coverings when any outdoor activity requires close and prolonged contact.
The Hall County School District will continue to monitor COVID-19 numbers and rely on guidance from local health officials when determining its mitigation measures. As conditions change, the district will respond appropriately and with cautious discernment.
