Hall County School District leaders are offering an online tool for parents registering, withdrawing or transferring students.
The district recently developed the Hall County Online Registration Application for registering, withdrawing or transferring students. This application is currently available and will include the ability to withdraw or transfer students beginning on June 8.
Accress the registration website by going to www.Hallco.org and click on the registration banner at the top of the webpage, or use the following link to go directly to the registration website hallco.org/web/registrations-transfers-withdrawals/
"The Hall County Online Registration Application will first walk you through the process of filling out information and uploading the documents needed to complete your child’s registration, withdrawal, or transfer within the Hall County School District," district leaders said in a news release. "Next, you will be asked to schedule a virtual meeting with the registrar from your school who will meet with you online to finalize the process."
To meet the needs of anyone unable to use online tools to complete this process, a student registration center will open beginning on June 8, on the Monday and Wednesday of each week, at Ivester Early College. To schedule an appointment, visit the Ivester Early College at One 6th St., Gainesville, between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. (The center will be closed for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
For more information, email Registration@hallco.org .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.