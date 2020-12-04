The Hall County School District is kicking off the application process for the High School Programs of Choice for rising freshmen wishing to apply for the 2021-22 school year.
For more information about Hall County School District’s Programs of Choice, visit https://www.hallco.org/web/programs-of-choice/.
Applications will be available by December 2 on each school/program of choice webpage. Students may apply for up to two programs of choice. The application deadline is January 25. Parents will be notified of student acceptance decisions on February 19.
To apply for one of the high school programs of choice, visit https://applytohallco.org. Parents/guardians will complete the first part of the program of choice application, and students will complete the rest.
There will be no district-wide High School Program of Choice Information Meeting this year, but program coordinators will be sharing information about parent/student information meetings on the program webpages. Those webpages can be found at https://www.hallco.org/web/programs-of-choice/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.