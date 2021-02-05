The Hall County School District plans to begin a sanitization project on several buses in its fleet.
The district hopes to begin the project within a matter of weeks, once the product arrives. The initial phase will involve 84 buses — 12 from each attendance zone.
Several products from the Zep Corporation will be utilized in a three-way process designed to keep surfaces on buses germ and virus free for extended periods of time. The process involves cleaning, disinfecting and coating with a protectant.
Transportation designated personnel from existing staff to take on the project. These team members are responsible for applying the treatments to buses. On average, the process takes about an hour per bus; however, enough personnel are available to work on several buses at one time.
“I am excited about our partnership with Zep,” said Director of Transportation, Clay Hobbs. “Our drivers have been spraying disinfectant twice a day for almost a year. This new process will lessen the load on our drivers and use the power of chemistry keep our buses clean and safe. We are grateful to Zep for providing us with training and the resources we need to get started. I feel like this program will make a huge difference in the overall health of our students and bus drivers.”
