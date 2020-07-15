The Hall County School District recently launched a new webpage, "Reconnect Hall." The page will provide parents and community members updates about the opening of school, and other information throughout the school year.
To view the new webpage, visit www.hallco.org/web/reconnect-hall
“It is our intent to utilize Reconnect Hall as resource for our families — to provide up-to-date information prior to and throughout the school year,” said Will Schofield. “We will communicate regularly with all stakeholders.”
The school district will continue to use its Coronavirus webpage for medical alerts, screening opportunities for the community and other health-related resources.
