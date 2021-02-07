Prevent Blindness Georgia is providing free eye exams — and glasses, if needed — to any Hall County elementary school student who is referred for examination following a school screening event.
Hall County School District nurses and Prevent Blindness of Georgia employees began conducting screenings in January. These screenings will continue through February until every elementary school has been visited. Local optometrists/ophthalmologists will be scheduled in the spring to provide free eye exams and free eyewear for any elementary student in the district in need of these services.
The free exams and glasses, regardless of family income, are the result of a donation/grant from Prevent Blindness Georgia and United Health Care.
This is the third consecutive year Prevent Blindness Georgia has collaborated with the HCSD.
“During our first-year screening, we noticed that the referral rates for these children was significantly higher than the state average of 8%,” said Shavette Turner, Vice President of Children’s Services at Prevent Blindness Georgia. “Hall County’s rate was 23%. We worked very closely with Mamie Coker (then Health Services Coordinator for Hall County Schools). She provided letters of support to grantors so that we could move beyond just screening and put glasses on these children. Now in year 3, we have secured a grant through United Healthcare to complete the circle of eye care and provide exams and glasses. This is a first for our program and we could not think of a more deserving student population.”
Current Health Services Coordinator for the District, Andrea Williamson-English, is excited about the opportunity.
“In previous years, we screened Pre-K, first and third grade. After reviewing the data, I committed to screening more children to ensure our students have the best opportunity to succeed in the classroom," said Williamson-English. "Early identification and intervention is key. Our school nurses have worked tirelessly to achieve this worthy goal."
